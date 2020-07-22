A graveside service was celebrated for Irene Dumesnil at St. Kieran’s Cemetery in Berlin on Wednesday July 15, 2020. Fr. Kyle Stanton was the celebrant.
To post a tribute please visit fleury-patry.com. Arrangements were under the care of Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, Berlin
To plant a tree in memory of Irene Dumesnil as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.