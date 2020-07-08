A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated for Edmond Albert of Berlin, N.H., on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at St Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish with Father Kyle Stanton as Celebrant. The Cantor was Ian Miller accompanied by Sandra Patrick as Organist. The Altar Server was Robert Pelchat.
Serving as reader was Helene Francoeur.
Serving as pallbearers were Hollie Dube, John Imperial, Phil Pelletier, Andrew Smith, Maurice Tremblay and Paula Poirier. Interment followed at St. Anne Cemetery in Berlin.
To post a tribute please visit fleury-patry.com. Arrangements were under the care of Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, Berlin.
