A Mass of Christian burial for Viola Rheaume, who passed away on Nov. 12, 2021, will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 11 a.m., at St. Anne’s Church of Good Shepherd Parish. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home.
Get the paper in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Berlin Sun eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Berlin Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Latest News
- Leave fawns and young wildlife alone
- Berlin District Court - 5-30-2022
- Three Conway students to intern for NASA this summer
- Fire damages Berlin home
- School board gets updates on special education needs
- Shaheen visits Response to Domestic and Sexual Violence Crisis Center in Berlin
- Berlin man killed in OHRV crash
- Vaugh Roy: Sen. Maggie Hassan is a poster child for term limits
Most Popular
Articles
- Committee recommends closing an elementary school
- Conway family carries on farming tradition
- Jackson Covered Bridge damaged by truck
- Zara Tindall: Queen Elizabeth watched the Epsom Derby in 'comfy clothes'
- Life in Prison for Armando Barron
- Bart Bachman
- Mystery restaurant gets conditional OK
- Shaheen wants answers on UFOs
- Gorham valedictorian, salutatorian prepare for their futures
- Plans for new restaurant shrouded in mystery
Images
Videos
Commented
- Melissa Wood: Teacher's politics doesn't belong in the parking lot or the classroom (5)
- James Pietrangelo: Quddus Snyder's columns better suited as fictional writing (4)
- Tracy Orlando: Justice Barrett, you can not impose your religious beliefs on others (3)
- Linda Dionne: Using pandemic federal money for hatcheries is a misuse of funds (3)
- Anita Burroughs: Gun laws (3)
- Quddus Snyder: Breaking the MAGA code (3)
- Torah Olsen: Buy eggs of 'free-range,' not 'cage-free' hens (3)
- Jim Pietrangelo: Body shaming? (3)
- George Clausen: True goal of the far left Democrats is to disarmed citizenry (3)
- Alyssa Ludington: Please remove the COVID 'fear count' on page 2 of the paper (2)
- Sid Jones: Doesn't matter how good Conway police are, we need to defend ourselves (2)
- Walter Davis: Tired of concerns and prayers, time for action on mass murders (2)
- William Marvel: Educating Buffy, Part 4 (2)
- Kevin McEnaney: Gun safety course should be required for gun ownership (2)
- Tele-Talk Response: What measures, if any, would you support to curb gun violence, particularly mass shootings? (2)
- Bruce Borofsky: Extreme right wing will do whatever is necessary to force their will (2)
- Committee recommends closing an elementary school (2)
- Walter Davis: On women's right to choose, I was taught we should not judge (2)
- Albert Carilli: I expect local police to better handle shootings than in Texas (1)
- Joseph D. Kenney: Baby formula shortage is real, it is no time to point fingers (1)
- Kennett students stage walkout to protest gun violence (1)
- Local rep seeks to prevent Red Jacket fire repeat (1)
- Quddus Synder: Dear Matt (1)
- Teri Cosentino: Shootings at schools won't stop until guns are regulated (1)
- Irving clerk, Jackson chief recognized for CPR save in Glen (1)
- Liz Bouchard: Disappointed in Marvel on the dress code and direction of town (1)
- Mark Guerringue: Frank and Bart (1)
- Conway family carries on farming tradition (1)
- State DOT pushes roundabout at East Conway Road (1)
- Glenn Knoblock: What is wrong with us? (1)
- Ellin Leonard: Court's abortion ruling is just the start of the attack on privacy (1)
- Jeff Robinson: Marvel can be more constructive in criticism of the school system (1)
- Indictment: Library crash suspect allegedly went 90 mph (1)
- Jackson Covered Bridge damaged by truck (1)
- Eugene M. Long: Alton man's Supreme Court victory an example for all (1)
- Elizabeth Ruediger: Separating fact from fiction (1)
- Jonna Carter: Swinging both ways (1)
- New dress code coming: Hoodies, PJs (1)
- Garry Rayno: Rebuilding a party (1)
- Michael Davidow: After Roe v. Wade (1)
- Relicensing process for Androscoggin River hydroelectric plants continues (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.