Mrs. Helen G. Bisson, 83, of Berlin, N.H., passed away unexpectedly at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at 1 p.m., at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish, Berlin. Friends and relatives are invited to call at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., prior to the mass. A full obituary will appear in the next issue of the paper.

