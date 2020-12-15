Robert B. Robichaud

Robert B. “Chief” Robichaud, 87, of Berlin, NH passed away on Monday evening Dec. 14, 2020, at the Coos County Nursing Home.
He was born in Berlin, N.H., on September 9, 1933 the son of the late Joseph E. and Marianne (Bisson) Robichaud and has been a lifelong resident.
He attended St. Regis Academy, was a Air Force veteran and had been employed many years for White Mountain Distributors, retiring as Warehouse Foreman.
Members of the family include three sons Steve Robichaud and his wife Jeanette of New Boston, N.H., Richard Robichaud and his wife Carol of Gorham, N.H. and Peter Robichaud and wife Jodie of Henniker, N.H.; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; sister Irene “Chick” Blais of Berlin; his companion Doris Therrien; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his wife Rita L. (Gagnon) Robichaud, siblings Cecile Marcou and Leon, Paul, John and Albert Robichaud and daughter-in-law Rosanne Robichaud.
Funeral Services will be private. Interment will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A walk-through visitation with masks, social distancing and limited family contact will be held on Friday, Dec. 18, from 10:30 a.m-12:30 p.m. at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Avenue, Berlin, NH. Find the online guest book atbryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.