Raymonde B. Desilets, 89, of Groveton, N.H., and formerly of Berlin, N.H., passed away on July 10, 2022, at Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster, N.H.
She was born in Three Rivers, Quebec, Canada, on April 20, 1933, the daughter of Albert and Marie (Dargis) Morin and came to the U.S. in the late 1950s.
She was a member of Guardian Angel Church, now Good Shepherd Parish, and also attended St. Marguerite d’Youville Parish in Groveton.
Raymonde enjoyed baking bread and canning, and made wonderful piccalilli. She enjoyed making puzzles, coloring, eating out and going for rides in the car. She also enjoyed her Dunkin Donuts ice coffee, playing BINGO and spending quality time with her grandkids and great-grandkids, as well as her close friends.
The family includes her sons Claude Desilets of Gorham, N.H., Ronald Desilets and wife Angelina of Groveton, David Desilets of Alstead, N.H., and Raymond Desilets of Gorham; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother Pierre Morin of Montreal, Quebec, Canada and sister Colette St. Yves and husband Claude of Quebec, Canada.
She was predeceased by her husband Maurice Desilets, her son Donald Desilets, her daughter Diane Levesque and siblings Reginald Boulanger, Georgette Lessard and Gisele Gelina.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. Interment will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 20, from 9 to 11 a.m., prior to the service. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
