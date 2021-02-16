Obituary: Yvette M. Parent

Yvette M. Parent, 91, of Phillipston, Mass., and formerly of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at the Wachusett Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Gardner, Mass., after a period of failing health.
She was born in Berlin on July 27, 1929, the daughter of the late Moise and Josephine (Demers) Roy.
She resided in Berlin until the passing of her husband. For many years, Yvette worked as a home care provider for Androscoggin Valley Home Care.
She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, and a member of St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish.
Yvette loved spending time with her family, playing bingo with all her friends, cooking and making her peanut butter fudge for everyone to enjoy.
She is survived by a son Paul Parent and wife Rita of Louisville, Ohio; a daughter Lorraine Gerow of Phillipston, Massachusetts; four grandchildren: Sarah Parent and her companion Kurt Snow, Eric Parent, Brittney Gerow and her companion Josh Ammesmaki, and Michael Parent and wife Rachel; four great-grandchildren: Jocelyn, Alyssa, Breck and Dean; and a brother Maurice Roy of Berlin.
She was predeceased by her husband Leo Parent in 2017; a son Roland; son-in-law Richard Gerow; brothers Rene Roy, Roland Roy, Alcide Roy and Lionel Roy; sisters Annette Chauvette, Doris Roberge and Rita Gagnon.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at 1 p.m. at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish, 345 Pleasant St., Berlin, N.H. with interment following in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Friends are invited to attend the Mass in person or watch the livestream on Yvette’s obituary page on bryantfuneralhome.net. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org/donate. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home in Berlin. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.