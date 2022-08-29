Yvette L. (St. Onge-Riendeau) Berthiaume, 88, of Cascade-Gorham, N.H., passed away on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital. She was born in Berlin on May 31, 1934, the daughter of Alcide W. and Eugenie (Charron) St. Onge and was a lifelong resident of the area. She had been employed as an inspector at several local companies and was a member of Good Shepherd Parish and T.O.P.S. Club. Yvette enjoyed wintering in Florida with her husband, Gerry, where they organized a Dart Club. They also enjoyed traveling to many different places including Alaska and Hawaii. First and foremost Yvette loved her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her quick wit and sense of humor. Her laughter and fun-loving spirit will always be with us.
She is survived by her husband Gerard Berthiaume of Cascade-Gorham, NH; children Janet Caron and husband RC of Berlin, Joan L’Heureux and significant other Steve Audibert of Berlin, Ronald Riendeau and wife Arlene of Berlin and Gary Riendeau and wife Lisa of Berlin; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; eight step-children Richard Berthiaume and wife Judy of Allenstown, Claire Blaisdell and significant other Gil of Somersworth, Raymond Berthiaume and wife Kathy of Gilford, Claude Berthiaume and wife Sue of Eddington, Maine, Cecile Berthiaume of Manchester, Robert Berthiaume of Carey, N.C., Rita Gagnon and husband Bill of Berlin and Roland Berthiaume and wife Diana of Berlin; several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Rene Riendeau, her son-in-law Robert L’Heureux and 12 siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Holy Family Church in Gorham. Interment will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. Donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation, 322 8thAve, 16thFloor, New York, N.Y., 10001 or to the ALS Foundation of Northern New England, PO Box 207, Concord, N.H., 03302-0207. Visit the online guestbook atbryantfuneralhome.net.
