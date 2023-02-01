Obituary: Yvette D. Devoid

Yvette D. Devoid, 93, of Gorham, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at her home. She was born in Berlin on June 6, 1929, the daughter of Elphege “Paul” and Alma (Nichols) Charest and was a lifelong resident. She graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1948 and was a member of Good Shepherd Parish. Yvette had been employed by Granite State Rubber Co., New England Telephone and lastly as a secretary at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital from which she retired in 1989 after 24 years of service.
She is survived by her husband of 73 years Frederick L. Devoid of Gorham; children Kathleen Schofield and husband Steven of Gorham, Sandra Eastman and husband Richard of Berlin and Frederick R. Devoid and wife Rody of Mt. Washington, Ky.; grandchildren Derek Eastman and spouse Nicole, Stephanie F. Schofield and spouse Natalie, Heather Pizutto and spouse Joseph, Jason Devoid and spouse Janelle and Kelly Johnson and spouse Russell; 4 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her brothers Gaston “Gus” Charest and Lafayette Charest.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Church in Gorham. Interment will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery at a later date. There will be no calling hours. Donations in her memory may be made to the Diabetes Foundation or to the Androscoggin Valley Hospital. Online guestbook atbryantfuneralhome.net.
