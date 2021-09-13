Winifred S. “Clover” Koopman, 79, of Gorham, N.H., passed away on Sept. 4, 2021, at the Armenian Nursing & Rehab Center in Jamaica Plain, Mass.
She was born on Dec. 21, 1941, in New York, N.Y., the daughter of Bernard O. and Mary Louise (Harvey) Koopman.
She graduated from Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua, N.Y.
A lifelong adventurer, traveler and free spirit, Winifred quit her New York marketing job in the late 1960s, gave away her possessions, and headed for San Francisco to join the hippie scene there. Not long after, she made her way to a commune on Galiano Island off of Vancouver, British Columbia, and informed her family and friends that she would now be known as Clover, her preferred name until her death.
Along the way she had a son, and after nearly 15 years in rural Canada she came back to the United States to complete her studies, eventually gaining a master’s degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Montana School of Journalism in Missoula, Mont. Following her time in Montana, she spent many years in San Diego, Calif. In every place she lived, she gathered lifelong friends.
A talented artist with an eye for color and interior design, Clover pursued a variety of media including watercolor, oil painting, pastel and pencil sketches, stained glass, batik, and silk screen. Her creativity also extended to music, where she picked up acoustic guitar, dulcimer, and harmonica. She made audio and video documentaries, wrote fiction and spent several years working on an unfinished project documenting the experiences of inmates in the federal prison system.
In her retirement in Randolph and Gorham, N.H., she volunteered her writing and organizational skills to a variety of community organizations including the Randolph Church, the Randolph Weekly, the Sylvia Evans Award and Coos County Community Health Services and the Medallion Opera House.
Clover is survived by her son Jason Turgeon, daughter-in-law Brook Levine-Adler, and grandson Tyler Eliot Turgeon, of Roxbury, Mass.; and four sisters: Philippa Koopman of New York, N.Y., Anne Pfeffer of Nederland, Colo., and Randolph; Elizabeth Koopman of Hallowell, Maine, and Barbara Turnbull of Randolph.
Her family wishes to thank the staff at Androscoggin Valley Hospital, the Dana Farber Cancer Center and the Armenian Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the exceptional care she received at all three facilities.
Funeral services for Clover will be held in the summer of 2022. For online guestbook and condolences, go to bryantfuneralhome.net.
