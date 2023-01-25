William O. Adams, Jr.

William O. Adams, Jr., 92, of Milan, passed away on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the V.A. Hospital in White River Junction, Vt. He was born in Brewer, Mine on May 21, 1930, the son of the late William O. Adams, Sr. and Florence (Cole) Adams and was raised in Wilsons Mills, Maine. He graduated from Gorham High School in 1947 and entered the US Army after high school where he served for 23 years. William retired at Ft. Devens, Mass., and worked in Framingham, Mass. for seven years before returning to the North Country. He was a member of the Dupont-Holmes Post #82 American Legion, was a Life Member of the White Mountain Post #2520 VFW and enjoyed playing music for many years.

He is survived by his children William O. Adams III  and wife Candee of Center Harbor, James Adams and wife Heidi of Plymouth, Linda Prince and husband Rodney of Milan, Patricia Lowell of Bethel, Maine, and Brenda Gagne and husband Michael of Milan; 13 grandchildren; great-grandchildren; siblings Jerold Adams of Groveton, Beverly Cameron of Colebrook, Marilyn Frizzell of Colebrook, and Carol Rich of Gorham, Sally Champagne of Goffstown, and Gail Keazer of Columbia; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his wife Joan (Anderson) Adams, daughter Debra Tomaso, and siblings James Adams and Joan Poitress. 

