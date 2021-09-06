Obituary: William A. Desmarais, Jr.

William A. Desmarais, Jr., 39, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away on Aug. 22, 2021. He was born on March 23, 1982, in Colebrook, N.H. He was a lifelong resident of the North Country and served in the U.S. Navy. Bill was a self-employed contractor and loved fishing, camping, snowmobiling and anything outdoors. He enjoyed and loved spending time with his whole family, mostly his son, Maverick.
Family includes his son Maverick Desmarais of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; his father William A. Desmarais, Sr. and fiancée Angela Johnson of Milan, N.H.; his mother Lori A. (Ramsay) Colebank and her husband Robert Colebank of Brunswick, Vt.; paternal grandmother Lorraine Desmarais of Gorham, N.H.; many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather Joseph Vincent Desmarais, Sr., and maternal grandparents Harold Walter Ramsay, Sr. and Lorraine S. Ramsay.
Services will be private. The Bryant Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
