Obituary: Wayne F. Morris

Wayne F. Morris, Sr., 69, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Monday Aug. 30, 2021, at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, N.H. He was born in Berlin on Sept. 8, 1951, the son of the late Fred J. and Lena (Filgate) Morris and was a lifelong resident. He had been employed by EMCA, White Mountain Woodcraft, and lastly for White Mountain Lumber. Wayne enjoyed riding motorcycles and repairing them.
Family includes his companion Kathy Bradley of Berlin, N.H.; his children Wayne F. Morris, Jr. and his wife Katherine of Berlin, N.H., and Vicki Robinson and her spouse Phillip of Portland, Maine; his stepson John Bradley of Mass.; 10 grandchildren, Crystal, Ariel, Emile, Brittany, Carrigan, Aireanna, Aislin, McKenzie, Jayden and Zach; four great grandchildren, Naveah, Nastasia, Grayson and Lennyx; three nieces Heather, Kathleen and Joelle, and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Mary Rose Wheeler and his grandson Bryan Leikel.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday Sept. 3, 2021, at 10 a.m., at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin, N.H. Interment will be in the Russian City Cemetery. Friends and motorcycles are welcome. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
