Obituary: Walter “Chris” Hansen

Walter “Chris” Hansen, 72, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Berlin on March 20, 1949, the son of Gustave A. and Shirley (Christianson) Hansen and lived in Berlin until his early teens. He then lived in Connecticut where he married the love of his life on Nov. 22, 1970, and as a family returned to Berlin in 1983. Walter owned and operated Nordic Valve Company for most of his career leaving a legacy of Faith, Strength and Courage, no matter how difficult the challenge may have been.
His family, whom he loved and enjoyed more than life itself, includes his wife Crystal A. (Luginbuhl) Hansen of Berlin, N.H.; children Chris Hansen and wife Karen of Errol, N.H., Robin Lambert and husband Rick of Berlin, N.H., Tara White and husband John of Parrish, Fla., and Karl Hansen and wife Brooke of East Waterboro, Maine; grandchildren Kirstin, Rickey, Jordan, Zachary, Ava, Lia and Maya; and great granddaughter Hailey. He was predeceased by his parents and sister Kathryn Persha.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. The Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
