Violette M. (Martin) Moreau, 85, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Friday evening Aug. 21, 2020, at the St. Vincent de Paul Rehab and Nursing Center in Berlin.
She was born in Berlin on Sept. 11, 1934, the daughter of Fidele and Marie Louise (Morneau) Martin and has been a lifelong resident. Prior to her retirement many years ago, she had been employed at Granite State Rubber Company.
She loved bingo and doing puzzles and was a former member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
Members of the family include her husband George R. Moreau; her daughter Cecilia Curtis; a son Kenneth Moreau, all of Berlin, N.H.; several grandchildren and great grandchildren, and she also is survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Violette was predeceased by her sons Dennis Moreau and Roland Moreau and by her siblings Roger, Theresa, Beatrice, Robert, Leo and Sylvio (Gene), and three infant siblings.
Per her wishes, there will be no calling hours and no funeral services. Interment will be in the St. Anne Cemetery in Berlin.
Donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Activities Fund in her memory. Arrangements are by the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, N.H. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
