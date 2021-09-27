Obituary: Violette F. Henry

Violette F. Henry, 76, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Friday Sept. 24, 2021, at her home in Berlin surrounded by family. She was born in Berlin on Feb. 19, 1945, the daughter of the late Dervenie and Alva (Gagnon) Therrien and was a lifelong resident. A graduate of Notre Dame High School in 1963, she went on to further her education in nursing. She dedicated many years to Weeks Medical Center as an LPN on the med-surg unit. Violette had a love for BINGO, knitting, crocheting, crafting, reading, painting and ceramics. She also enjoyed spending time with family.
Members of the family include her husband of 55 years, Robert Henry; a brother Leo Therrien of Norfolk, Va.; a son Patrick Henry and wife Kristine of Auburn, Maine; daughters Kathy Estrella and husband Andrew of Berlin, N.H. and Loriann Henry and companion Donald Doucette of Milan, N.H.; grandchildren Samantha Roy of Berlin, N.H., Zachary Henry and wife Jena of Saco, Maine, Ryan Delafontaine and husband Brandon of Berlin, N.H., Hali Rose Henry of Auburn, Maine, Jeremiah Baillargeon and fiancé Britteny of Colebrook, N.H., Kourtney Wheeler and fiancé John of Berlin, N.H. and Benjamin Estrella of Berlin, N.H.; great grandchildren Bryke Gauthier, Greyson Coulombe and Koby Hudon of Berlin, N.H. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother Paul and sister Jeannette.
Graveside Services will be held on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at 10 a.m., at St. Anne Cemetery where she will be interred next to her parents. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a walk-through calling hours on Thursday Sept. 30, 2021, from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m., at the Bryant and Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin, N.H. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the family to help cover unplanned expenses for the funeral. Memories and message of condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
