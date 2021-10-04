Verena N. Simmons, age 98, passed away at the Coos County Nursing Home in Berlin, N.H., on Oct. 2, 2021, in the full assurance of her resurrection at the second coming of Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior. Verena had been a resident of the nursing home since Nov. 2018, after suffering a stroke.
Other health reasons had led to her moving to Shelburne, N.H., in 2014, to live with her daughter and son-in-law, Eva Jane and Reny Demers. Until then, she had lived all of her life in Friendship, Maine, where she was born on May 14, 1923, to LaForest Myron and Edith Murphy Neal. She attended Friendship Village School through grade 10 and then graduated from Thomaston High School in 1940.
On Sept. 13, 1941, she married Myron "Mike" Simmons and shared 53 years of marriage until his death in 1995. There in Friendship she, with her beloved husband, raised two daughters, Janet and Eva Jane, devoting her time to family, home, and church. She was a life member of the Friendship Advent Christian Church at which she played the piano and organ, sang in the choir, helped wherever she could, and was in the WH&FM Society, of which she was a long-time secretary. Until her stroke, she often passed the time doing word search puzzles, reading, and sending cards.
Mrs. Simmons is survived by daughters Janet (George) Krapovicky of Auburn, Maine and Eva Jane Demers of Shelburne, N.H.; grandchildren Lisa (Andy) Fuellemann of Groton, Mass., Ellen (Todd) Ross of Randolph, N.H., and Michael and Matthew (Narnia) Krapovicky of Auburn, Maine; great grandchildren Gwen and Max Fuellemann, Phoebe Ross, and Marcus, Emelia, and Braiden Krapovicky; brother Rev. Edward (Palma) Neal of Lenoir, N.C.; sisters-in-law Sylvia Neal of Friendship, Maine and Arlene (Dorian) Williamson of Live Oak, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Verena was preceded in death by her husband Mike Simmons, parents Myron and Edith Neal, brothers Richard and Russell Neal, and son-in-law Reny Demers.
A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at the Advent Christian Church in Friendship, Maine, with Pastor Alan Chamberlin officiating, immediately followed by interment at the Harbor Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Simmons wished that memorial gifts be made to the Advent Christian Church, PO Box 9, Friendship, ME 04547.
A special thank you is extended to all the staff at the Coos County Nursing Home in Berlin for the excellent, loving care given to Verena. They are truly heroes.
Both Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home in Berlin, N.H. and Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro, Maine have been entrusted with her care. Memories and condolences may be shared at either bryantfuneralhome.net or hallfuneralhomes.com.
