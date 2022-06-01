LEXINGTON, Ky. — Valerie LaMontagne Langlois, 85, wife of Bruce Langlois, passed away on May 28, 2022, in Lexington.
Valerie was born in Berlin, N.H., on May 18, 1937, to the late Alphonse and Leona Hayes LaMontagne.
She attended St. Patrick Grammar School, graduated from Berlin High School, where she played field hockey, basketball, and softball. She was a graduate of Plymouth State University with a degree in education, and received her Masters Degree from the University of Kentucky.
She taught Physical Education and coached at Berlin Junior and Senior High Schools.
She and Bruce moved to Kentucky in 1964, where should taught at Paris High School. She taught the rest of her career at Bryan Station High School, where she was the first girls basketball and softball coach.
She was instrumental in getting Ponytail Softball started in Lexington, and she also pushed for FCPS to start girls softball.
She also owned Natural Wood Furniture. She was a member of several clubs and organizations in Lexington.
In addition to her husband Bruce, she is survived by two daughters, Kim Ann Langlois (Darrick McCally), of Texas, and Cynthia Langlois, of Lexington, three grand-daughters, Lauren, Elise and Tara, and her brother, Michael LaMontagne (Linda LaMontagne) of Berlin.
Private family services will be held. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association and Hospice of the Bluegrass. For more information, go to clarklegacycenter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.