Therese Y. Arguin (Labbe), 92, of Gorham, N.H., passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 27, 2022.
She was surrounded by her loved ones in Safety Harbor, Fla., where she has wintered for many years.
She was born in Berlin, N.H., on Aug. 6, 1929. She was the daughter of Alphonse and Mamie (Dubay) Labbe and has lived in Berlin, Gorham and Manchester all her life.
Therese was a member of Good Shepherd Parish. Therese met the love of her life Henry after he came home from World War II, and raised their family of four. They loved to go dancing, watch sports, play cards and go to camp at Cedar Pond and little Berlin.
She was employed by Granite State Rubber Company and Coos County Nursing Home, and AVH Home Health Care. She lived in Manchester and worked for home care there for several years.
But most of all, she loved to spend time with her family and was very proud of her family and always made sure she expressed how grateful she was and always left with a “love you more.”
Therese leaves behind her children Diane Arguin, Don and wife Carol (Giroux) Arguin, Doreen (Arguin) and husband Norman Gingras and Dennis and Nancy (Lizzie) Arguin; grandchildren Tracey (Belanger) Fortin, Tricia (Belanger) Johnson, Chad Gingras, Shantel (Gingras) Vosine, Kiera Arguin and Krysta Arguin. She also leaves behind her great-grandchildren Paige (Reis) Johnson, Emma and Anna Johnson, Rebecca Fortin, Preston and Trevor Vosine, and Carter and Riley Gingras and great-great-grandchildren Reid and Zoe Demers; several nieces and nephews across New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts and Connecticut.
She was predeceased by her baby daughter Marie and husband Henry Arguin and her siblings Camille Labbe, Edwin Labbe, Hazel (Labbe) Lemieux, Rita (Labbe) Bujeau, and leaves behind her surviving sister Aldea (Labbe) Finnegan.
Arrangements for a celebration of life and graveside service will be announced at a later date.
