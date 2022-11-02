Therese M. Ducharme, 93, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Oct. 31, 2022.
She was born in Berlin on Feb. 22, 1929, the daughter of the late Edouard and Alice (Montminy) Cadorette, and was a lifelong resident.
Therese M. Ducharme, 93, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Oct. 31, 2022.
She was born in Berlin on Feb. 22, 1929, the daughter of the late Edouard and Alice (Montminy) Cadorette, and was a lifelong resident.
Therese had been employed by the Pot Luck restaurant, the Converse Rubber Co., and had volunteered for the senior center. She was a member of Good Shepherd Parish, the Ladies of St. Anne, the Golden Age Club and the Holiday Center.
The family includes her son Donald Ducharme and his wife Debra of Errol, N.H.; daughter Suzanne L’Heureux and husband Paul of Berlin; grandchildren: Donna Lee Piet and husband John of Berlin, Dana Ducharme and wife Alissa of Maryland, Rebecca Ann L’Heureux of Manchester, N.H., and Ryan L’Heureux and significant other Trisha Mayotte; great-grandchildren Amelia Piet and fiancee Dylan Tibbetts, Hayden Piet and Isabelle Ducharme; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband Noel Ducharme; her brothers Normand, Alcide, and Adrien Cadorette; sisters Jeanette Trahan, Irene Hogan, Claire Leclerc, Olive Duchesne and Cecile Dupuis; and her daughter-in-law Anita Ducharme.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Nov. 4, at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Church in Gorham with interment following in St. Kieran Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home at 180 Hillside Ave. in Berlin. Those who wish may make donations in her memory to St. Vincent de Paul Activities Fund, 29 Providence Ave., Berlin, NH 03570 or the American Cancer Society, 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Berlin Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.