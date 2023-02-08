Therese A. Lafrance, 90, passed away in her sleep on Feb. 4, 2023.
She was born in Berlin, N.H., on July 11, 1932, the daughter of Alphonse Lafrance and Alma (Montimy), and was a lifelong resident.
She left high school to work in the mill. She worked in the towel room in Cascade for 41 years and retired at the age of 59 in 1991.
During her working years and beyond, she loved to roller skate, bike and hike, and at the age of 48 started cross-country skiing. She volunteered with the Nansen Ski Club clearing trails in the summer.
Even in her 80s she was skiing, swimming and working out nearly every day. She made many friends at the Royalty Health Club. She was a remarkable woman and will be missed.
Therese never married nor had children. She had 41 nieces and nephews. She is survived by her brother Robert R. Lafrance and his wife Marguerite (Cote) of Berlin.
She was predeceased by her parents and by 14 siblings: Florence (Lafrance) Picardi and husband Ernest, Annette (Lafrance) Morin and husband Cleophaus, Antonio Lafrance, Roland Lafrance and wife Alice (Jutras), Cecile (Lafrance) Gagnon and husband Lionel, Telesphore Lafrance, Doris (Lafrance) Pepin and husband Maurice, Blanche (Lafrance) Therrien and husband Arthur, Laurette (Lafrance) Rousseau and husband Albert, Normand Lafrance and wife Irma (Schruner), Maurice Lafrance and wife Blanche (Provencher), Lucien Lafrance and wife Jacqueline (Belanger), Lorraine (Lafrance) Baillargeon and husband Robert and Leo Lafrance and wife Marguerite (Bagley).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at 10 a.m. at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish. Interment will follow in St. Anne Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin on Friday from 4-6 p.m. Find the online guestbook at www.bryantfuneralhome.net.
