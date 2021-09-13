Obituary Theresa Martineau

Theresa (Berthiaume) Martineau, 84, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Saturday morning Sept. 11, 2021, at the Coos County Nursing Home in Berlin.
She was born in Berlin, on Nov. 17, 1936, the daughter of the late Dominique and Armandine (Napert) Berthiaume and was a lifelong resident.
Theresa was a graduate of Notre Dame High School. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed as a secretary/receptionist for Dr. Danais, was a switchboard operator and lastly had been employed as a waitress. She retired in 1989.
She married Harvey Martineau in 1986 and he predeceased her in 2016.
She enjoyed knitting, crossword puzzles, traveling to several provinces in Canada and had spent several winters in Florida. She enjoyed camping with friends in Canada. She was the president of the resident’s association at Coos County Nursing Home, while residing there.
Family members include a son Paul Leborgne and his wife Celine of Berlin; a stepson Denis Martineau of Gorham, N.H.; a stepdaughter Suzanne Boucher of Berlin; 14 grandchildren Nathan, Trevor, Blake, Brent, Brad, Misty, Jennifer, Brenda, Alfred, Danny, Dave, Logan, Mindy and Kayla; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by a daughter Suzanne Patry and a son Donald Leborgne, and a brother, Reginald Berthiaume.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 1 p.m. at St. Kieran Cemetery in Berlin. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are by the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, Berlin. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
