Obituary: Theresa M. Paradis

Theresa M. Paradis, 90, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Thursday June 3, 2021, at the Coos County Nursing Home.
She was born in Berlin on Oct. 3, 1930, the daughter of Lucien and Mary (Nichol) Pouliot, and was a lifelong resident.
She graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1949 and was a member of Good Shepherd Parish. Theresa had been employed by J.J. Newbury’s for 12 years.
Her family includes her daughters Debbie Blanchette and husband Gary of Newmarket, N.H., and Diane Paradis of Berlin, N.H.; grandchildren Sarah, Kayla, Connor and Lindsey; great-grandchildren Sawyer and Neely; nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband Richard Paradis and a brother Larry Pouliot.
A walk-through visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. A funeral service will be private followed by interment in St. Anne Cemetery in Berlin. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
