Obituary: Ted Curtis Ewalt

Ted Curtis Ewalt, “Curt”, 65, of Berlin, N.H., passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020, at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with family by his side. He was born in San Diego, Calif. on July 15, 1954, the son of Ted Mack and Barbara V. (Hood) Ewalt and was raised in Patterson, Calif.. He was a graduate of Patterson High School. He married and moved to Berlin in 1998, where he has since resided. He had been employed as a lineman for I.B.E.W. for many years and cherished his time as Cub Master and Scout Master in Berlin with Pack 205 and Troop 207. He also volunteered with youth baseball and soccer.
Family includes his children Shelli Coon and her children Sara and LeAnn of Camdenton, Mo., Kristi Bates and her son Chance of Camdenton, Mo., Joshua Ewalt and his wife Trisha and their children Tobias, Alexandria, Finnley and Bjorn of Berlin, N.H., Jamie Jodrie and her husband Michael and their daughter Leona of Milan, N.H. and Joseph Ewalt of Berlin, N.H.; his former wife and mother of three of his children, Alice Ewalt of Berlin, N.H.; siblings Jacquelyn Neil and husband Bill of Ocean Beach, Calif., Danny Ewalt of Coalinga, Calif. and Helen Bonhan of Phoenix, Ariz.; his fiancee Debra Gaylord of Berlin, N.H.; nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his father and stepmother Ted and Joy Ewalt, and his mother and stepfather Barbara and Norman Stout.
A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to the Daniel Webster Council, B.S.A at nhscouting.org. The Bryant Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
