Obituary: Sydney Alice Peters

Sydney Alice Peters, 85, of Errol, N.H., died peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, with her four children by her side at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., after a sudden illness.
"Syd," or "Sydie,"’ was born in her grandmother’s home in Errol, on March 12, 1935, the only daughter of the late Sidney and Shirley (Ferren) Hawkins.
She was a graduate of Berlin High School, after which she went to work at the grand Birchmont Hotel in North Conway, where she met and married the love of her life, Frederick Charles Peters, of North Conway. They were married over 60 years. While Fred was serving in the Air Force, she dutifully and willingly traveled along with him, experiencing new locales and sights as a military wife while raising their four children. After Fred’s military career of 20 years, they resided in Errol, where they loved and enjoyed family and time on Lake Umbagog at the family cottage on Bear Island.
Both Fred and Sydney were active donors to the Errol Congregational Church. Although she resided for only a short duration at The Summit at Morrison in Whitefield, N.H., towards the end of her life, she always considered Errol her true home.
Syd’s main interests were cooking and reading. She loved to try different foods and new recipes as a result of her direct exposure to other cultures and cuisines. Her kitchen was always filled with aromatic and homey tastes and smells as she prepared meals for her dear husband, children, grandchildren and any others who happened to drop by. In her later years, she kept her mind active and fit by devouring mysteries and suspense novels.
She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, a consummate storyteller, narrator and keeper of the family history until the end; and her infectious laugh will be missed by all.
Sydney leaves behind her daughter and son-in-law, Dawn Marie and Robert Hatch of Littleton, N.H.; her daughter Valerie and recently deceased son-in-law Nicholas Berkley of Auburn, N.H.; her son and daughter-in-law Mark and Wallis Peters of Hollis, Maine; and son Scott Peters of Littleton.
Other surviving family members include her brothers Philip and Steven Hawkins; five grandchildren, Matthew, Samantha, Amanda and her wife Amanda; and new great-grandchild Reece, Kyle, and Jaclyn; and grandchildren Dylan and Morgan. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, including a special namesake great-niece, Sydney, daughter of Heather and Aaron Hawkins Lussier.
She predeceased by her husband, Fred, and brother, Roger Hawkins.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Peters may be made to one’s choice of the N.H. Humane Society at nhhumane.org/donate/donate-online, or to the Paralyzed American Veterans at secure.pva.org/.
There will be no public calling hours. A celebration of life rite and interment service will be held in the spring of 2021 at the Errol Village Cemetery, of which notice will be given.
Condolences may be offered to the family on-line by going to jenkinsnewman.com.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Jenkins & Newman Funeral Home, Colebrook, N.H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.