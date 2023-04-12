Susanne Laurette Gauthier, age 64, of Nashua, passed away peacefully in the loving and compassionate care of the Community Hospice House of Merrimack on April 5, 2023, following a courageous cancer journey.
She was born in Berlin on July 3, 1958, the daughter of the late Gerard & Pauline (Arsenault) Gauthier. She was a graduate of Mount Saint Mary in Nashua. She had resided in various areas of California since 1985, and most recently settled in the Napa Valley area until her failing health prompted her to return home to New Hampshire late last year.
Prior to her illness, she had worked for many years in prints, graphics, and design, and most recently, as an administrative assistant, for Lumen Technologies.
She enjoyed cross-stitch and jewelry-making. She also enjoyed cooking, baking, and traveling. She especially loved Europe. It was her hope to return someday. She was selfless, generous, and loved doing things for others. After her mother’s passing, Susanne assumed her legacy of crocheting prayer shawls for the sick and dying. Her greatest achievement, though, was her generous and loving spirit, which she shared with everyone she met, and which will live on through all of those who knew her.
Susanne is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Georges and Pamela Gauthier; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Monique and Winston Savage, Paulette Godbout, Pauline and Leon Roy; a very special sister-in-law, Sheryl Gauthier; nieces, Beth Lelievre and husband, Keith, Nicole Fante, Danielle Belair; nephews, Matthew Gauthier and wife Rickie, Jacob Anaya and husband Jeremy; great-niece, Noelle Fante; great-nephew, Carter Gauthier. She was the sister of the late Paul Gauthier, twin brother to Pauline Roy.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather and celebrate the life of Susanne on Sunday, June 4, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Davis Funeral Home, One Lock St., Nashua, N.H. 03064; a prayer service will take place at 2 p.m. to conclude visitation. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to The Paul and Susanne Gauthier Memorial Scholarship Fund, C/O Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, PO Box 7312, Gilford, N.H. 03247 – or online at paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=HV3WU34MPPNLA Please be sure to click on the dropdown menu and select “Specific Donor Fund” so that the funds are directed to the Paul and Susanne Gauthier Memorial Scholarship Fund An online guestbook can be found at DavisFuneralHomeNH.com.
