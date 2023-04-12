Susanne Gauthier

Susanne Laurette Gauthier, age 64, of Nashua, passed away peacefully in the loving and compassionate care of the Community Hospice House of Merrimack on April 5, 2023, following a courageous cancer journey. 

She was born in Berlin on July 3, 1958, the daughter of the late Gerard & Pauline (Arsenault) Gauthier. She was a graduate of Mount Saint Mary in Nashua. She had resided in various areas of California since 1985, and most recently settled in the Napa Valley area until her failing health prompted her to return home to New Hampshire late last year.

