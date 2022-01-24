Obituary: Steven Paul Bouchard

Steven Paul Bouchard, 73, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Monday Jan. 17, 2022, at the VA Medical Center in White River Jct., Vt., after a long illness. He was born in Jacksonville, Fla. on May 22, 1948, the son of Richard and Barbara (Adams) Bouchard and has lived most of his life in Berlin. Steve was a graduate of Berlin High School with the class of 1966 and had served in the U.S. Army, where he was a helicopter gunner in Vietnam. Steve had refused the Purple Heart, as he felt that there were people more deserving of it, which just showed his genuine concern for others.
Steve had worked on the Alaskan Pipeline and was a Union Millwright for many years. In 1987 he started his business Turbo Mechanical Services, Inc., which he operated from Berlin. He was one of the founders of Spartans Weight Lifting Club, he had a great passion for good food, was very giving and caring, he loved old cars and loved to burn rubber with them. Vacations spent at Old Orchard with his family were very special to him as well as taking the kids to the Fryeburg Fair, where he enjoyed watching the tractor pulls.
Members of the family include his children, Lise Kinerson, and Brent Bouchard and his wife Kim, all of Berlin; his father Richard A. Bouchard of Berlin; his partner of over 30 years Esther Faulkner of Berlin; seven grandchildren Bryan, Coree, Lauryn, Cameron, Conner, Austin and Nolan; seven great grandchildren; five sisters Pam Bouchard and Ramona Devlin, both of Berlin, Roxanne Dodge and her husband Brooks of Jackson, N.H., Angela Carignan and her husband Armand of Hooksett, N.H., Marisa Hikel of Buxton, Maine; a brother Brad Bouchard and his wife Beth of Berlin; his former wife and mother of his children Claudette (Beaudoin) Downing; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his mother Barbara (Adams) Bouchard, an infant brother Joseph Bouchard and by his son-in-law Jeffrey Kinerson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday Jan. 22, 2022, at 10 a.m., at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish, Berlin, N.H. Interment will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to a walk thru visitation on Friday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m., at the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin, NH. Anyone who wishes may make a donation in his memory to the Northwoods Cancer Survivors, C/O Linda Morris, 24 ½ Wood Street, Berlin, NH 03570. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
