Steven D. MacArthur, 57, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Saturday April 8, 2023, at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.
He was born in Berlin, N.H., on March 1, 1966, the son of the late Gordon and Aline (Bisson) MacArthur and was a lifelong resident of the area.
He graduated from Berlin High School in 1984 and received an associate degree from both Southern New Hampshire University and the White Mountain Community College.
Steve had been employed by Northern Human Resources as a case manager. He had previously been employed by Wassau Paper Mill, James River Corp. and Gorham High School.
He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, the American Legion Post 36 in Berlin and the Androscoggin Valley Country Club. Steve had a passion for the Montreal Canadiens.
Family includes his wife Colleen (Holt) MacArthur of Berlin; sons Matthew MacArthur and wife Tabby of Berlin and Andrew MacArthur and wife Kayla of Berlin; five grandsons Braecyn, Thomas, M.J., Alex and Cole; dad Richard Lacroix of Berlin; sister Gail Nolin and husband Gump of Berlin; nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws Ira and Louise Holt of Gorham, N.H. He was predeceased by a grandson, Oliver.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday April 17, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave. in Berlin. Interment will be in the St. Kieran Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryant Funeral Home on Sunday, April 16, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. Donations in his memory may be made to the Humane Society or the American Cancer Society. Find the online guestbook at www.bryantfuneralhome.net.
