Steve J. Tassey of Shelburne, passed away peacefully after a few months of declining health on Jan. 26, 2023, at age 93. Steve (Stavros) was the eighth and last living child of Matthew and Athina Tassey, who came to Tilton, from Albania in the early 1900s. He was devoted to his wife Kay Ramona Weeks Tassey for sixty-eight years, before her passing in 2018.
Steve was always proud of his seven loving children, Matthew S. (Lona) Tassey of Shelburne, and Old Orchard Beach, Maine, Andrea Jane (Brock) Austin of Minneapolis area, Peter J. (Annette) Tassey of Hilton, N.Y., Dawn E. Chambers (Jeff McCann) of Brentwood, Glenn J. (Maria) Tassey of Gorham, Paul S. (Pamela) Tassey of Whitman, Mass., and Steven Mark (Sherri) Tassey of Concord. Nor could he help singing the praises of his beloved and accomplished grandchildren Michael J. (Theresa) Tassey, Kristin E. (Justin) Berthiaume, Meredith A. (John) Verrill, Kyre T. Austin (Fred Sheahan), Ben G. (Brigid) Austin, Casey A. Austin (Reid Olson), Garrett M. (Kristen) Chambers, Evan (Alissa) Chambers, Logan Tassey, Andrew Tassey, Madelyn Tassey, and Nathan P. Tassey, and Steven Tassey. His ever-expanding roster of super-kinetic great-grandchildren was a great joy. Steve was predeceased by his siblings and his son-in-law, the unforgettable Michael N. Chambers.
Steve was a very active member of the New England Sled Dog Racing Association for thirty years, and a past president after an abbreviated career starving as a high school English teacher, he spent another thirty years with the Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. as a sales leader, financial planner, sales team motivational instructor, and starting in 1964, as their Berlin, district manager. That is also when he joined Rotary Club and had the thrill of helping to develop local projects such as the Gorham Library and the Gorham Medical Center. His wife Kay, meanwhile, decided to build up a farm in Shelburne, and get more fresh air and sunshine, and like Tom Sawyer with his bucket of whitewash, she soon convinced her other half to drop everything and join her in the exciting world of farming. Not as easy as Kay made it look, but they both loved it. Farming gave them more time for travel and fun, dining, dancing, and making new friends.
Steve had a masterful collection of pretty good off-beat jokes, and age-old songs to belt out on any and every occasion. He and Kay used to sing acapella in college, and until his hearing failed, he had quite a nice singing voice. He forever loved beautiful music. He loved New Hampshire, the Red Sox, Celtics and Pats. Stories of notable kindness or bravery always brought him to tears.
Steve talks about his and Kay’s love of life and adventures in his book, “Two Lives, One Memory—Remembering for Two” which he relished sharing with his many friends. Steve will be sorely missed but has joyous anticipation of rejoining Kay and the multitude of his friends and family who have gone before him. Rest in peace, dear soul.
A Memorial Service will be held in the spring at the Bryant Funeral Home, 1 Promenade St., Gorham. Interment will be in the Wheeler Cemetery in Shelburne. Online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
