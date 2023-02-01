Steven J. Tassey

Steve J. Tassey of Shelburne, passed away peacefully after a few months of declining health on Jan. 26, 2023, at age 93. Steve (Stavros) was the eighth and last living child of Matthew and Athina Tassey, who came to Tilton, from Albania in the early 1900s. He was devoted to his wife Kay Ramona Weeks Tassey for sixty-eight years, before her passing in 2018.

Steve was always proud of his seven loving children, Matthew S. (Lona) Tassey of Shelburne, and Old Orchard Beach, Maine, Andrea Jane (Brock) Austin of Minneapolis area, Peter J. (Annette) Tassey of Hilton, N.Y., Dawn E. Chambers (Jeff McCann) of Brentwood, Glenn J. (Maria) Tassey of Gorham, Paul S. (Pamela) Tassey of Whitman, Mass., and Steven Mark (Sherri) Tassey of Concord. Nor could he help singing the praises of his beloved and accomplished grandchildren Michael J. (Theresa) Tassey, Kristin E. (Justin) Berthiaume, Meredith A. (John) Verrill, Kyre T. Austin (Fred Sheahan), Ben G. (Brigid) Austin, Casey A. Austin (Reid Olson), Garrett M. (Kristen) Chambers, Evan (Alissa) Chambers, Logan Tassey, Andrew Tassey, Madelyn Tassey, and Nathan P. Tassey, and Steven Tassey. His ever-expanding roster of super-kinetic great-grandchildren was a great joy. Steve was predeceased by his siblings and his son-in-law, the unforgettable Michael N. Chambers.

