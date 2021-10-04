Obituary: Stella G. Gilbert

Stella G. Gilbert, 84, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021, at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital. She was born in Berlin on June 30, 1937, the daughter of the late Andrew and Rose (Turmel) Lefebvre and was a lifelong resident.
Family includes her children Paul Boutin of Berlin, N.H. and Wesley Chapel, Fla. and Sue Hood of Berlin, N.H.; stepchildren Annette West of Baton Rouge, La., Debra Leslie of Hampton Beach, N.H., and Becky Lones of Candia, N.H.; one grandchild Corey Hood; five step grandchildren; a brother Raymond Lefebvre of Berlin, N.H.; nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Louis Gilbert on Sept. 17, 2021, and siblings Muriel Watson, Julien Lefebvre and John Lefebvre.
There will be no services. Interment will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery. The Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
