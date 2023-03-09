Obituary: Stanley “Stan” Wantuck

Stanley “Stan” Wantuck, 70, of Dummer, N.H., passed away peacefully on March 4, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Manchester, on April 8, 1952, he was the son of Stanley and Ruth (Johnson) Wantuck.
He resided in Manchester and Candia most of his life, where he was educated and raised his family.
He served with the Army National Guard.
Until his retirement, he worked as a mechanic for 36 years for the United States Postal Service, Manchester.
Stan was the salt of the earth individual with many talents. He could fix anything and enjoyed tinkering around with his tractors.
He would talk to anyone and told the best, most enthusiastic stories. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was thrilled to move to his second home in Dummer to be able to enjoy those hobbies.
In Dummer, he and his beloved wife and best friend, Jane, were inseparable. They spent all their time enjoying each other, particularly, watching old cowboy movies, adoring the wildlife that surrounded their home and cherishing when the family came to visit.
Stan is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Jane (Griffin) Wantuck; children, Cynthia Lucero of Manchester, Steven Wantuck and his wife, Kathryn, of Bow, Rebecca Greenwood and her husband, Robert, of Manchester, Joshua Locke and his wife, Emily, of Canaan Vt.; grandchildren, Craig and his wife, Kaitlyn, Timothey, Ashley, Sophia, Stella, Luke, Ace, and Graham; great-grandchildren, Rin, Raeya, and Rosie; two sisters, Phyllis Walker and her husband, Brian, of Manchester and Patricia Wantuck and her partner, Gary, of Auburn; and two nieces.
Calling hours are Thursday, March 9, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester, N.H. For more information, go to connorhealy.com.
