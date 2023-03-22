Spencer A. Maurais, 28, of West Stewartstown, N.H., died unexpectedly on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Myersville, Md., as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
He was born in Berlin on July 12, 1994, a son to Paul R. and Sylvie (Noyes) Maurais. Spencer was raised in the Berlin/Gorham area and was a 2012 graduate of Gorham High School.
His passion in life was drawing, and he had his own beautiful technique as an artist. While developing his portfolio as a tattoo artist, he worked in New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Louisiana and California, and most recently was on to new adventures in Maryland.
Spencer enjoyed traveling and made many friends on the way, always keeping in touch with his family and old friends. He enjoyed playing his guitar and tried his hand at writing his own songs. He was deeply loved and will be missed forever by family and friends alike.
Spencer leaves behind his parents, Paul (Laurie) Maurais of Shelburne, and Sylvie (Keith Dayon) Maurais of W. Stewartstown; his sister, Mianca G. Parker; his grandparents, Lucille Renaud Maurais of Lemington, Vt., and Donald and Ginette Noyes of W. Stewartstown; his aunts and uncles, Richard and Romaine Maurais, Robert and Roland Maurais, Rachel and Steve Freedman, and Rebecca (Ingram) Morales and John Morales; his cousins, Andrea, Lydia and Ellise Freedman, and Levias Parker; as well as numerous great-uncles, great-aunts and friends.
He is predeceased by a grandfather, Albert Maurais.
There will be no public calling hours. Spencer’s family will have a private gathering and celebration of his life at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Spencer may be made to the Gorham High School Art Department, 120 Main Street, Gorham, N.H. 03581.
