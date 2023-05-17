Sister Mary Terence (Dorothy) Gallagher, 91, a Sister of Mercy for 72 years, died May 8, 2023, after a period of declining health.
A native of Berlin, N.H., she was the daughter of the late Fred and Elizabeth (Hogan) Gallagher.
Sister Terence held a B.A. degree in education from Mount St. Mary College, Hooksett, N.H. She was a dedicated educator who taught in New Hampshire, Massachusetts and California.
In New Hampshire, she taught at St. Patrick School in Nashua; St. Mary Academy in Dover; St. Mary School in Franklin; St. Mary School in Claremont; Our Lady of Perpetual Help and Westside Regional Catholic in Manchester. In Massachusetts, she taught at Holy Family School in Lynn; St. Ann School in Gloucester; and Holy Trinity School in Harwich Port. In California, she taught at Our Lady of Perpetual Help School in Newhall.
Sister Terence enjoyed teaching and her inspiration among the students was long remembered by those who kept in touch with her in their adult years. After leaving the field of education in 2001, Sister Terence volunteered as a senior companion with the New Hampshire Catholic Charities Community Action Program until her retirement in 2009. She was an avid Red Sox fan and enjoyed attending “Nuns’ Day” games at Fenway Park.
Sister Terence is survived by the members of her Sisters of Mercy community and her niece, Martha Holt. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers Edmund, Raymond and Norman and sisters Helen and Rita.
Friends may call at the Warde Senior Living at 21 Searles Road in Windham, N.H., on Monday, May 22, from 10 to 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in the Warde chapel. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Bedford, N.H.
Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of Mercy–Northeast, 15 Highland View Road, Cumberland, RI 02864-1124 and online at sistersofmercy.org/northeast.
Arrangements are in the care of the Carrier Family Funeral Home (carrierfuneralhome.com).
