Obituary: Sister M. Antoinetta (Clorinda) Sinibaldi

Sister M. Antoinetta (Clorinda) Sinibaldi, 93, a Sister of Mercy for 62 years, died Oct. 4, 2021. A native of Berlin, N.H., she was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Antoinetta (DiProspero) Sinibaldi.
Sister Antoinetta studied at Mount St. Mary College in Hooksett, N.H. Her first ministry was as housekeeper at Marian Court College in Swampscott, Mass. She then became the assistant to the administrator at the Motherhouse in Windham (now Warde Rehabilitation and Nursing Center), a position she held for almost 20 years. In 1986, she became administrator of the Motherhouse, retiring in 1991.
After retirement, she remained active at Warde volunteering in the sacristy and was always available to help wherever there was a need. Sister Antoinetta is remembered for her conscientious attention to the demands of the Motherhouse and graciously welcoming all visitors from near and far.
Sister Antoinetta is survived by members of her Mercy Community, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by six brothers, Ettere, Edward, Oreste, Henry, Joseph, and Dr. Remo Sinibaldi, and her sister, Helen Sinibaldi Gemmiti.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 11 a.m., at St. Matthew Church, 2 Searles Road, Windham, N.H. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. in the church. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford, N.H.
Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, 15 Highland View Road, Cumberland, R.I. 02864-1124, and online at sistersofmercy.org.
The Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham, NH has care of Sister Antoinetta’s arrangements. To send a message of condolence to the sisters, go to carrierfuneralhome.com.
