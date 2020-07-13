Obituary: Sherrell L. Wilmot

Sherrell L. Wilmot, 73, of Winthrop, Maine, passed peacefully on June 29, 2020, after a brief illness. Born in Berlin N.H. to Sherman and Norma Spears, Sherrell is survived by her husband of 42 years, William “Bill” Wilmot, five children, nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and a sister.
Her memorial service will be a private ceremony for family members. Her family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Berlin.
