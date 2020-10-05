Obituary: Shaylyn “Shay” Rose Poudrier

Shaylyn “Shay” Rose Poudrier, 40, Berlin, N.H., passed away at Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin on Monday Aug. 24, 2020, after a period of failing health.
She was born in Meriden, Conn., to Kenneth Williams and Elaine (Silvia) White on Oct. 11, 1979.
Shay was raised in Meriden, Conn., and attended public schools there. She went on to earn her associates degree in psychology from Phoenix University.
Shay enjoyed writing and drawing. She loved taking care of her children, whom she adored. She could make friends easily and she had many close friends.
Shay is predeceased by a brother, James White Jr.
She is survived by her husband, David Poudrier, of Berlin; a son Ricky Williams of Berlin; a daughter Riley Poudrier of Berlin; her mother Elaine White of Berlin; her father Ken Williams of Columbia; two brothers Jonathan and Billy Williams of Massachusetts; six uncles, Anthony Silvia of Middleton, Conn., Michael Silvia and his partner Carol Kuczynski of Meriden, Conn., David Silvia and his wife Patricia of So. Meriden, Conn., Mark Silvia of Middletown, Conn., Mark Cramer of Mass., and Daniel Dionne of Bethel, Maine.
Services will be held privately. Those who wish may make donations in memory of Shay Poudrier to autismspeaks.org. To share memories and condolences, go to fleury-patry.com.
