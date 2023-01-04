Scott Lavertu, 54, a lifelong resident of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 at Wentworth Douglas hospital in Dover, N.H.
He was born on June 29, 1968, the son of the late William Huckins and Shirley Currier Lavertu.
Scott graduated from Berlin High School in 1987.
Scott loved his family and community. He enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys and the Boston Bruins, going to sporting events and time spent at Cedar Pond and Littlefield Campgrounds.
He was very proud of his 34 years with the Berlin Recreation and Parks Department during which time he built many skating rinks, mowed many ball fields and decorated Main Street for the Christmas season.
One of his greatest joys was watching his son Jake “between the pipes.” He had Jake out on the Green Street ice rink as soon as he could walk.
He married Shannon Downs (his girly girl) in 2012 and he helped to raise Shannon’s two beautiful daughters. Together they welcomed four sons to their family.
Having a family was one of Scott’s greatest joys in life. He passed his love of sports on to his children and he went to every game any of his children were playing in.
The family includes his wife Shannon, daughters Julie and fiance Dakota Young of North Carolina, Nikki and boyfriend Hunter Jones of Maine, boys Aidan, Jacob, Eric and Dominic all of Berlin, sister Ann Duffy of Monroe, N.H., brother Robin Lavertu and wife Monique of Berlin, sister in law, Nancy Lavertue and Mike Hachez of Berlin, brothers Joe Lavertue and wife Sandy and Paul Lavertue of Connecticut, sisters-in-law Robin Hopps Frost of Manchester, N.H., and Pamela Methe and husband Mark of Fitzwilliam, N.H., many nieces nephews, cousins, friends and extended family.
He was predeceased by his parents and brothers Alan, Gary and Danny and sister-in-law Meggen Hamel of Manchester.
A private family gathering was held on Tuesday, Jan. 3, with a celebration of life planned for Sunday, Jan. 29, at the VFW in Berlin.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory in support of his family or to the Berlin Youth Hockey Association.
