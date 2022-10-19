Sarah Louise (Eich) Guinn, 48, of Stark, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Mass General Hospital in Boston after several years of debilitating illness and eventually organ failure.
Sarah was born on September 7, 1974, in Manchester, the daughter of James Robert and Cecile Claire (Landry) Eich. Sarah was a resident of the Stark area most of her life with the exception of three and one-half years in Alaska and three years in Maine.
Sarah was a graduate of Groveton High School, class of 1992, and attended Lyndon State College for two years. She mostly worked in greenhouses in New Hampshire and Alaska. She loved gardening, cooking, reading, and being near the water, especially the ocean. The greatest joy in her life was her son Liam.
Sarah is survived by her husband Will; son Liam; mother Cecile Eich; brothers Robert and Matthew and his wife Heather; and her sister Martha; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews and cousins, especially Kathy. She is also survived by some very special people in her life, Hunter and Kate Savage; Vanessa Eich; Kelly Copson; Jim and Gail Reinhagen; Lisa Fecteau, Kim Reindeau, and many friends.
Sarah was predeceased by her father James Eich; her Grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Landry and Leonard Eich.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Armstrong-Charron Funeral Home, 100 State St., Groveton. Graveside service will be held on Monday, Oct. 24, at 1 p.m. in the Emerson Road Cemetery in Stark, with Fr. Daniel Deveau, pastor of the St. Francis Xavier Church in Groveton officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be made in Sarah's name to St. Jude's at stjude.org
