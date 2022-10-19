Sarah Guinn

Sarah Guinn

Sarah Louise (Eich) Guinn, 48, of Stark, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Mass General Hospital in Boston after several years of debilitating illness and eventually organ failure.

Sarah was born on September 7, 1974, in Manchester, the daughter of James Robert and Cecile Claire (Landry) Eich. Sarah was a resident of the Stark area most of her life with the exception of three and one-half years in Alaska and three years in Maine.

