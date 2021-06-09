Obituary: Sally A. Alexander

Sally A. Alexander, 73, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Country Village Center in Lancaster, N.H.
She was born in Berlin, on Dec. 27, 1947, a daughter of Bennett E. and Joyce A. (Shields) Gallant and was raised in Berlin, N.H.
Sally lived and worked in Massachusetts for 41 years and returned to Berlin in 2016.
Sally is survived by nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters Linda Wagner and Karen Lavoie and by a brother Kenneth Gallant.
At her request, there will be no services. Anyone who wishes may make a donation in her memory to an animal shelter of one’s choice. Arrangements are by the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home of Berlin. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
