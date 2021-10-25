Obituary: Ruth R. (Blanchard) Boisvert

Ruth R. (Blanchard) Boisvert, 82, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Sunday morning Oct. 24, 2021, at her home, with family by her side.
She was born in Berlin, N.H. on May 26, 1939, the daughter of the late Harvey W. Blanchard and Mary Sgrulloni and was a lifelong resident.
She was a graduate of St. Patrick’s High School. She had worked various jobs, prior to being the bookkeeper in the office of their garage, Ron’s Auto Repair.
She enjoyed homemaking, sewing for the young children and her camp at Akers Pond in Errol. She also enjoyed camping at Maidstone Lake, White Lake and at Old Orchard Beach, Maine.
Ruth loved to cook and was a very good cook, who was well known for her pizza and her homemade chocolates. She also loved to garden. A big highlight in she and her husband Ron’s lives was the trip that they won to Disney and Hawaii.
Members of the family include her sons Roger Boisvert and his wife Heather of Hillsboro, N.H., Roland Boisvert and his wife Sue-Anne of Fredericksburg, Va., and Richard Boisvert and his wife Gail Pinellas Park, Fla.; five grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; a sister Ellie Woodward of Berlin, N.H.; a sister-in-law Lucille Norton of Berlin, N.H., and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Ronald Boisvert in 2004, and a sister Cecilia Nault.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday Oct. 28, 2021, at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin, N.H. Interment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery in Gorham, N.H. Relatives and friends may call on Thursday from 9-11 a.m., at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. ALL FOLKS ATTENDING THE SERVICES ARE REQUIRED TO WEAR MASKS.
Anyone who wishes may make a donation in her memory to the American Cancer Society or to the North Country Home Health and Hospice Services. For those unable to attend the services, it will be live streamed on Ruth’s obituary page at bryantfuneralhome.net.
