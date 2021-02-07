Obituary: Russell Austin Douglass

Russell Austin Douglass, 77, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin.
He was born in Berlin on June 9, 1943, the son of the late Kenneth Austin and Marion Lucy (York) Douglass and resided in the area all of his life.
Russell worked for the New England Telephone Company for 26 years as a mechanic and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers. After his retirement, Russell worked part time for the Bryant Funeral Homes. He loved being outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, bicycle riding and gardening in his younger years.
Russell was always helping friends and neighbors, often tinkering on equipment of all sizes.
He is well known for his ability to make wooden canes or “walking sticks,” which were always given free of charge to friends and family and most, if not all, are still in circulation today.
He was often found at the Bryant Farm, working with his horses with his friend Bert, and loved traveling through the woods from atop his horse. He was a member of Gorham-Sabatis Lodge 73 F&AM, served on the Board of Directors of the Androscoggin Valley Fish and Game Association and was a member National Rifle Association.
He is survived by his wife Joyce (Guay) Douglass of Berlin; son Neil Douglass of Somersworth, N.H.; daughters Rebecca Montilin and husband Jay of Canterbury, N.H., and Gaye Roy and husband Leo of Berlin; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends.
He was predeceased by a daughter, Joy Fillion, and his brothers Ronald, Ernest and Robert.
A funeral service will be held on a future date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations in Russell’s memory may be made to Gorham-Sabatis Lodge, 10 Farley Lane, Berlin, NH 03570 for use toward charity work.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, N.H. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
