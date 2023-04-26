Rudolph E. Urban, 92, of Berlin, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital. He was born in Berlin on September 1, 1930 son of the late Edward and Mary (Agrodnia) Urban and he lived in Berlin most of his life. He graduated from Berlin High School in 1948 and was a veteran of the US Army, having served during the Korean War. Rudy was later employed by the Berlin City National Bank, the Berlin Cooperative Bank and N.H. Job Training.
For many years, he was a member of the N.H. Softball Officials Association, the N.H. Baseball Officials Association and the N.H. IAABO Basketball Officials. He served as Secretary-Treasurer of the N.H. Women’s Basketball Officials and as President of the N.H. IAABO Basketball Officials Union. Rudy was a member of the American Legion Post #36, the Berlin Lodge of Elks and the Fraternal Order of Eagles, serving as their Secretary-Treasurer for many years. He was also a member of the N.H. Athletic Commission as well as the N.H. Boxing/Wrestling Commission.
He is survived by his daughter Christine Roberge and her husband Jim, three grandsons, and a niece Pamela Urban Morin and her husband Mark; along with his longtime companion, Kathryn Ouellette. He was predeceased by his brother Anthony Urban and his wife Carolyn.
At his request, services will be held privately. Interment will be in St. Kieran Cemetery. Donations in his memory may be made to the Berlin Senior Center, 610 Sullivan St., Berlin, N.H., 03570. The Bryant Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
