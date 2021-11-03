Obituary: Rosalie E. (Nelson) Thomas

Rosalie E. (Nelson) Thomas, 79, of Berlin N.H., passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at her home surrounded by loved ones after her health suddenly declined and a courageous eight-year battle with cancer.
Rosalie was born in Berlin on Nov. 9, 1941, to Howard D. and Geraldine L. (Bertwell) Nelson. She resided in the Norwegian village in Berlin for most of her life, being extremely proud of her Scandinavian heritage. She was a graduate of Berlin High School. She was employed at Converse Rubber Company, and later as a nurse’s aide for AV Home Care and St. Vincent de Paul Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. On Dec. 26, 1960, she married her lifelong love Wendell S. Thomas. The couple had five children together.
Rosalie had many passions in life, the most important being her family. She was a devout Christian belonging to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She spent her happiest days at her beloved camp at Umbagog Lake surrounded by the people who loved her. She had a love for animals and cared for pets for her entire life. She enjoyed singing, solving puzzles, and taking pictures. She had a gift for telling a good story and was always enthusiastic to share past memories with those around her.
She was predeceased by her husband, Wendell, and granddaughter, Stacey Farrell. She is survived by her children, Shawn Thomas of Berlin, Stephen Thomas and his wife, Gail, of Dummer N.H., Eric Thomas and his wife, Laura, of Berlin, Heidi Dube of Berlin, and Cathy Thomas of Berlin; her siblings, Janice Eastman and husband, Glen of Gorham, N.H., Sonja Godbout of Farmington, Maine, and Brian Nelson of Berlin; as well as her fifteen grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
“We’ve had some great times and some bad times, but today I will think of the good and let the memories bring me happiness.” - Rosalie E. Thomas
There will be a funeral service held on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at 10 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Randolph Hill, Randolph, N.H. Calling hours will be at the church on Friday Nov. 5, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment will be at the Russian City Cemetery. The Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
