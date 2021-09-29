Obituary: Rosalie Dion

Rosalie Dion, 83, of Dummer, N.H., unexpectedly passed away on Sunday Sept. 26, 2021, at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital.
She was born in Dummer, N.H. on Sept. 1, 1938, the daughter of the late Clayson I and E. Jennie (Jackson) Glover and was raised on the family farm. She lived in Claremont, N.H. and the Lebanon, N.H. area for many years before returning to Milan. Rosalie was a member of Word of God Christian Church.
Family includes her husband Lawrence E. Dion of Dummer, N.H.; children Randall Witham and partner Lisa Wallen-Short, Judith Witham and partner Rick Fadden, Jane Woodward and husband Thomas, and Holly Creighton and husband Jim, Timothy Dion and wife Lynn, Beth Dion; many grandchildren; great grandchildren; and a great great grandson; siblings Danny Glover, Donald Glover, Priscilla Roy, Roland Glover, Melissa Dionne, Leslie Glover, Clayton Glover, Richard Glover, Regina Saucier, Becky Glover and Mary Ellen Glover; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a brother Larry Glover.
Rosalie was a person of great encouragement, understanding, support and family love. She had a green thumb like no other. Those baked beans, oh we have all eaten our share and more. She was the best cook ever. Her door was always open to all. There is no replacement in our lives, for a woman of her endless qualities.
Per her wishes, there will be no services. The Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Donations in her memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
