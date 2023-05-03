Ronald Nathan King, 79, of Windsor Locks, Conn., beloved husband of 55 years to Patricia “Pat” Laperle King, entered eternal peace on Monday, April 24, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. Ron was born in Berlin on October 15, 1943 the son of the late Nathan and Jeannette (Dallaire) King. As a young man he honorably served abroad in the United States Army. Ron completed his undergraduate education at the University of New Hampshire and received his Masters of Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts.
He was employed as a hospital administrator at Cottage Hospital in Woodsville, later working in hospitality and enjoyed shuttling travelers to and from the airport. Ron was an active member, and past president of the Windsor Locks Lions Club where he received many honors for outstanding community service, including the Melvin Jones Fellow Award. Ron was a member of the Democratic Town Committee and was elected to the Board of Finance and the Zoning Board of Appeals. He enjoyed photography, handyman projects, and traveling extensively with friends and family. He was a longtime Eucharistic Minister for Mary, Gate of Heaven Parish.
In addition to his beloved wife, Pat, Ron is survived by his son, Ron King and his wife, Jacqueline Kubik; his daughter, Kathy King and her husband, Steve Denby; his brother, Bill King; his sister-in-law, Priscilla McKerley; and many nieces, nephews, and grandpups.
Ron’s family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring Street Windsor Locks. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 1, 2023 at St. Mary Church, 42 Spring Street, Windsor Locks. Please meet directly at the church. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ron’s memory can be made to Donate Life America as Ron was a recipient in life and donor in death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.