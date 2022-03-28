Romeo Edward Bergeron, 84, of Dummer NH passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022 in his home. Romeo was born in Berlin, NH on August 06, 1937, the son of Honore and Sophie (LaFrancois) Bergeron. Romeo graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1956. He served in Ground Observer Corps, the National Guard and the United States Air Force. During his time in the Air Force, Romeo specialized in communications. He traveled throughout Europe, gaining fluency in many languages.
Romeo worked as an insurance salesman followed by 34 years of dedication to the Groveton Paper Mill. Romeo was an entrepreneur throughout the years, setting up satellite TV dishes and repairing electronics. Romeo was a brilliant artist with a focus on oils. He was an avid reader, a story-teller, woodsman, hockey player, musician (trumpeter) and swimmer/diver. Romeo was strong in his Catholic Faith and took great joy in supporting his family, raising his children and spending quality time with his grandchildren. Romeo built his grandson Coltan a log cabin when he was very young which has been used by all the grandchildren throughout the decades and still stands today. He had enough love in his heart for all of his family including brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and cousins and took great pride in assisting family and friends with a vast variety of home repair issues. Romeo was a man of action, with a zest for life that was beyond words. Where ever you followed him, you were sure to be involved in an adventure! Romeo worked hard on his and Monie’s beautiful cedar log home as well as the surrounding property, creating a safe haven for all who visited, be it two legged friends or four.
Romeo is survived by his wife of nearly 62 years, Monie (Bowles) Bergeron, his son Marc Bergeron, daughter Jennifer Stonecipher Bergeron, grandchildren-Coltan, Morgyn, Brie and Jayda and great grandchildren-Wolfgang, Romeo and Rocha, sisters-Stella Lemire and Lily Bergeron: and brother Richard Bergeron. He was predeceased by an infant son, Daniel Bergeron as well as siblings-Nelson (Roger) Bergeron, Rene Bergeron, Almonzar Bergeron, Aurore (Betty) Rouleau, Diane Fournier, Eugene Bergeron, Lawrence Bergeron and Gabriel (Joe) Bergeron. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to your favorite charity (Romeo may have chosen an animal rescue). The Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online guestbook at www.bryantfuneralhome.net.
