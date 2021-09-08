A mass of Christian Burial was celebrated for Rolande Bédard Cloutier, of Berlin, N.H., and Trumbull, CT, on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Ste. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish with Father Joseph Moynahan as Celebrant. The Cantor was Denise Doucette accompanied by Galen Tate, of St Thomas More Church in Darien, CT, friend of the family, as Organist. The Altar Server was Ray Francoeur. Serving as readers were her great-granddaughter Kali Tanase and her grandson Nicolas Cloutier.
Interment followed at St. Kieran Cemetery with Committal Prayers given by Fr. Moynahan. Serving as pallbearers were her grandson Nicolas Cloutier, grandson-in-law Christopher Shpak, nephew Scott Lefevre, great-nephews Jason Croteau and Derrick Gagne, and former grandson-in-law Chaz Tanase. A reception followed at the Northland Dairy Bar.
The service was well attended by local Family and friends who were joined by others from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Connecticut.
To post a tribute go to bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.