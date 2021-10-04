Obituary: Roland Joseph “Pete” Gagne

Roland Joseph “Pete” Gagne, “Pete the Mailman,” 90, of Berlin, N.H., passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, from an unexpected diagnosis of cancer.
Born in Napert Village on June 17, 1931, to Edouard and Juliette (Bergeron) Gagne, he led a full life always ready to help someone in need and keeping his entourage laughing with his quick wit and jokes even to the end.
He graduated from Guardian Angel School in 1945, and from Notre Dame High School class of 1949.
During his high school years, he worked with Emile Fillion at Toussaint Bakery delivering bread and Morrissette’s grocery store on Willard St. stocking shelves. He also helped his father doing odd jobs for various people.
1950 found him working for Brown Co on the Cascade paper machines, and part time as a roofer for his uncle Nazaire Bergeron, and he delivered furniture for Berlin Furniture Mart.
Roland served in the U.S. Air Force from Feb. 1952, stationed in Japan and in Oklahoma, and was honorably discharged as Airman First Class in Feb. 1956.
He then worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. in Oklahoma returning to Berlin in 1957, where he delivered for Coca Cola.
Roland found his niche with the Berlin Post Office in 1958 as a letter carrier retiring in 2000 at age 69. While working at the P.O., he did janitorial work for Atty Burns and then Atty Moynihan
A member of Good Shepherd Parish, he served as usher for several years and was a 4th degree Knights of Columbus.
He was a long-standing member of the American Legion and the Eagles Club.
After retirement he delivered flowers for Gills Flower shop. He loved his volunteering at AVH where he accrued 3702 hours during his 19 years of helping out. His last day was 2 weeks prior to becoming ill. He was still shoveling his roof last winter.
Roland found time to have fun too. He spent many hours with buddies at Paul Morin’s camp at Success Pond, loved to fish along the river, was in the senior bowling league, and enjoyed a good cribbage match. Feeding and watching his birds in the backyard was a favorite pastime while listening to music.
He and Jackie went on many wonderful trips all over the states. If he knew someone liked something he would buy it and give it to them on the QT.
Pete is survived by his wife of 27 years, Jacqueline (Jackie Fillion); daughter Jill Patsfield and spouse Chris of Sandown, N.H.; stepchildren Kathie Leclerc and spouse Russell Smith of Gorham, N.H., and Daniel Leclerc and spouse Stephanie of Colorado Springs, Colo.; grandchildren Olivia and Isaac Patsfield; step grandchildren Tony, Amber, Blake,Riley, Payton and Alysa; and step great granddaughter Rhema; brother Leo Gagne and friend Sue Jodrie; sister Jeannette St. Germain and spouse Donald; sisters-in-law Irene Gagne and Mary Jane Gagne of Berlin, N.H.; more in laws Marcel and Claudette Fillion of Fla., Paul and Helen Fillion of Fla., Donald and Suying Fillion of Fla., Roland and Jackie Fillion of Canada, Denise and Donald Soucy of R.I.; godson Matthew Gagne; many nieces, nephews and cousins and special friends Colette and Roland Pouliot.
He was predeceased by the mother of his daughter Pat Gagne, his parents, brothers Norman and Roger and brother-in-law Michel Fillion.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at 1 p.m., at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish, Pleasant Street, Berlin. A vehicle procession will immediately follow to St. Anne Cemetery for interment. Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, there will be no calling hours.
Donations in Pete’s memory may be made to the following organizations or to a charity of your choice: Good Shepherd Parish or Salve Regina Academy 151 Emery Street, Berlin, NH 03570 or North Country Home Health and Hospice Agency, 536 Cottage Street, Littleton, NH 03561 or online at nchhha.org.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home, Berlin, N.H. To share memories and condolences online please visit bryantfuneralhome.net.
