Obituary Roger R. Gagne

Roger R. Gagne, 88, of Berlin, NH passed away on Monday Sept. 6, 2021 at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, after a period of failing health. He was born in Berlin, NH on Sept. 21, 1932 the son of the late Edward and Juliette (Bergeron) Gagne and has been a lifelong resident. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed by the Brown Company, James River Corporation and Berlin Housing Authority. He spent 24 years in the Army National Guard. Roger was a Fourth Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus, Berlin Council.
Members of the family include his wife Mary Jane Gagne of Berlin; two daughters Kristy Landers and her husband Leo of Berlin and Rosalie Devoid and husband Fred of Louisville, KY; one son Edward Gagne and his wife Barbara of Saco, ME; four grandchildren Jason Devoid stationed in the US Coast Guard, Kelly Devoid of Colorado Springs, CO, Ashley Landers of Berlin and Jay Johnson of Colorado Springs, CO; two brothers Roland Gagne and wife Jackie of Berlin and Leo Gagne of Berlin; one sister Jeannette St. Germain and her husband Don of Gorham, NH; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a brother Normand Gagne.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday Sept. 9, 2021 at 1:00 PM at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 4 to 7 PM at the Bryant & Fleury – Patry Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Avenue, Berlin, NH. Interment will be held privately at St. Kieran Cemetery, at a later date. Online guestbook at www.bryantfuneralhome.net.
