Roger P. Hamel, 70, of Gorham, N.H., passed away on Sept. 19, 2021, at his home. He was born in Berlin, N.H., on Jan. 25, 1951, the son of the late Wilfred N. and Eliette T. (Lacasse) Hamel and was raised in Berlin.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army when he was 17 and served two tours in Vietnam in Special Ops. Roger moved to Oceanside, Calif. in 1982, where he lived until 2018. He lived in Florida for a short time before moving back to the North Country, residing in Gorham since 2019. He taught science and technology as a teacher at Washington Middle School in Vista, Calif., and was awarded the Teacher of the Year in 1993. He worked with the local VA office, helping Veterans and wrote fictional novels for deploying military. He loved to rock climb and was an avid outdoorsman.
He left behind two daughters that he meant the world to. They are so grateful for the time they had with him and will also treasure all the moments they shared together. Family includes his daughter Marni Beauchain of Wasilla, Alaska and Autumn Scott of Riverview, Florida.; grandchildren Monique Valentine, Juvenal Barry, Elijah Scott and Aren Scott; sister Elaine Dionne of Lakeland, Florida.; aunts, uncles, nephews and cousins.
There will be no services. The Bryant Funeral Home in Gorham is in charge of the arrangements. View the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.